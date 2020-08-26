Brunswick Corporation (BC) volume hits 1.24 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) open the trading on August 25, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.42% to $61.69. During the day, the stock rose to $63.60 and sunk to $60.65 before settling in for the price of $63.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BC posted a 52-week range of $25.22-$73.99.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -87.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $55.69.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 12828 employees. It has generated 320,268 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,370. The stock had 9.31 Receivables turnover and 1.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.25, operating margin was +11.66 and Pretax Margin of +2.69.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Leisure industry. Brunswick Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 96.04% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 14, this organization’s Vice President and Controller sold 3,746 shares at the rate of 65.06, making the entire transaction reach 243,715 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,011. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 18, Company’s V.P. GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY sold 3,025 for 64.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 195,814. This particular insider is now the holder of 37,324 in total.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.45) by $0.54. This company achieved a net margin of +0.74 while generating a return on equity of 2.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -87.90% and is forecasted to reach 5.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -29.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brunswick Corporation (BC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.86.

In the same vein, BC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04, a figure that is expected to reach 1.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brunswick Corporation (BC)

[Brunswick Corporation, BC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.11% While, its Average True Range was 2.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Brunswick Corporation (BC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.31% that was lower than 54.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

