Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) EPS is poised to hit 0.19 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 25, 2020, Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) set off with pace as it heaved 1.30% to $28.15. During the day, the stock rose to $28.25 and sunk to $27.08 before settling in for the price of $27.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XEC posted a 52-week range of $12.15-$55.29.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -0.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -116.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.80.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 987 employees. It has generated 2,394,092 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -127,799. The stock had 5.23 Receivables turnover and 0.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.85, operating margin was +25.37 and Pretax Margin of -6.39.

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Cimarex Energy Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 95.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13, this organization’s CEO and President bought 10,971 shares at the rate of 16.58, making the entire transaction reach 181,899 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 200,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 11, Company’s Vice President bought 10,000 for 16.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 161,331. This particular insider is now the holder of 159,620 in total.

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.48) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -5.34 while generating a return on equity of -3.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cimarex Energy Co.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -116.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.76 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.01.

In the same vein, XEC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -19.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cimarex Energy Co., XEC]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.12 million was inferior to the volume of 2.43 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.65% While, its Average True Range was 1.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.39% that was lower than 66.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

