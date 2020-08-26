Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) surge 2.17% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 25, 2020, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) set off with pace as it heaved 0.16% to $73.46. During the day, the stock rose to $74.55 and sunk to $73.01 before settling in for the price of $73.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EMN posted a 52-week range of $34.44-$83.99.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of -0.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $135.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $134.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $72.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.24.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 14500 workers. It has generated 637,724 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 52,345. The stock had 6.33 Receivables turnover and 0.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.31, operating margin was +14.31 and Pretax Margin of +9.75.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Chemicals industry. Eastman Chemical Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 85.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 13, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 3,290 shares at the rate of 73.22, making the entire transaction reach 240,894 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,031. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 12, Company’s CAO & Controller sold 8,000 for 75.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 604,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,559 in total.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.05) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +8.21 while generating a return on equity of 12.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.10% and is forecasted to reach 6.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.78% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eastman Chemical Company (EMN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.45, and its Beta score is 1.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.88.

In the same vein, EMN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.21, a figure that is expected to reach 1.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Eastman Chemical Company, EMN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.74 million was inferior to the volume of 1.34 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.43% While, its Average True Range was 1.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.30% that was lower than 40.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

