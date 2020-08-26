eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) EPS is poised to hit 0.07 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Top Picks

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) open the trading on August 25, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 9.95% to $41.01. During the day, the stock rose to $41.16 and sunk to $36.66 before settling in for the price of $37.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXPI posted a 52-week range of $6.51-$42.89.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 136.10% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.08.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 634 workers. It has generated 1,545,642 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -15,028. The stock had 42.96 Receivables turnover and 12.87 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.58, operating margin was -0.90 and Pretax Margin of -0.92.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. eXp World Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 58.00%, in contrast to 15.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19, this organization’s Director sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 40.69, making the entire transaction reach 610,401 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,040. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18, Company’s CEO and Chairman of the Board sold 10,000 for 35.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 359,604. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,749,014 in total.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.01) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -0.97 while generating a return on equity of -23.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

eXp World Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in the upcoming year.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $414.24, and its Beta score is 2.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 40.91.

In the same vein, EXPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI)

[eXp World Holdings Inc., EXPI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.55% While, its Average True Range was 3.52.

Raw Stochastic average of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.35% that was higher than 69.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

