Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.02

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) open the trading on August 25, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 0.56% to $25.25. During the day, the stock rose to $25.32 and sunk to $24.75 before settling in for the price of $25.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FCPT posted a 52-week range of $12.80-$32.50.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 55.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.33%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.82.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 361 employees. It has generated 449,064 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 201,152. The stock had 279.02 Receivables turnover and 0.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +70.59, operating margin was +44.57 and Pretax Margin of +45.16.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry. Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 98.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 06, this organization’s President and CEO bought 4,000 shares at the rate of 24.99, making the entire transaction reach 99,960 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 346,949. Preceding that transaction, on May 15, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 1,366 for 18.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,970. This particular insider is now the holder of 96,260 in total.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.26) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +44.79 while generating a return on equity of 10.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in the upcoming year.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.42, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.83.

In the same vein, FCPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT)

[Four Corners Property Trust Inc., FCPT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.60% that was lower than 59.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.