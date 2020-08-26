No matter how cynical the overall market is PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) performance over the last week is recorded -1.29%

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) open the trading on August 25, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.71% to $9.17. During the day, the stock rose to $9.5601 and sunk to $8.98 before settling in for the price of $9.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBF posted a 52-week range of $5.19-$34.91.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 48.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 143.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $120.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.53.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3442 employees. It has generated 7,120,337 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 92,650. The stock had 31.56 Receivables turnover and 2.86 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.53, operating margin was +2.42 and Pretax Margin of +1.96.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. PBF Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.80%, in contrast to 83.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 31, this organization’s Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 8.02, making the entire transaction reach 400,925 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,515,278. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 30, Company’s Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 bought 103,500 for 8.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 832,388. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,465,278 in total.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$3.19 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$2.98) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +1.30 while generating a return on equity of 11.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 143.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.97 in the upcoming year.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.43.

In the same vein, PBF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.72, a figure that is expected to reach -1.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

[PBF Energy Inc., PBF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.

Raw Stochastic average of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.37% that was lower than 110.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

