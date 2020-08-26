Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) last week performance was 7.86%

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) started the day on August 25, 2020, with a price increase of 1.00% at $52.41. During the day, the stock rose to $52.98 and sunk to $51.74 before settling in for the price of $51.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WH posted a 52-week range of $14.50-$63.66.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 13.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.26.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 14200 employees. It has generated 144,577 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 11,056. The stock had 6.60 Receivables turnover and 0.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.93, operating margin was +22.60 and Pretax Margin of +10.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Lodging Industry. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 96.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10, this organization’s Non-Executive Chairman sold 27,561 shares at the rate of 47.55, making the entire transaction reach 1,310,619 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 643,720. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09, Company’s Non-Executive Chairman sold 72,439 for 49.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,608,657. This particular insider is now the holder of 671,281 in total.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +7.65 while generating a return on equity of 11.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in the upcoming year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 81.28.

In the same vein, WH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.78 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.28% While, its Average True Range was 1.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.56% that was lower than 53.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.