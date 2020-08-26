Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) is predicted to post EPS of 0.64 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Steve Mayer
Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) started the day on August 25, 2020, with a price increase of 0.21% at $260.18. During the day, the stock rose to $263.62 and sunk to $256.70 before settling in for the price of $259.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VEEV posted a 52-week range of $118.11-$273.89.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 28.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $134.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $251.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $184.40.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3501 employees. It has generated 315,362 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 86,009. The stock had 2.97 Receivables turnover and 0.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +71.97, operating margin was +25.92 and Pretax Margin of +28.41.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. Veeva Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 90.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 05, this organization’s EVP Global Sales sold 2,665 shares at the rate of 268.59, making the entire transaction reach 715,792 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,873. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 14, Company’s SVP, Gen. Counsel, Secretary sold 261 for 239.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 62,585. This particular insider is now the holder of 576 in total.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2020, the organization reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.58) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +27.27 while generating a return on equity of 20.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.40% and is forecasted to reach 3.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.05% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 45.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $127.41, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 33.04.

In the same vein, VEEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.68 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.32 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.09% While, its Average True Range was 7.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.94% that was lower than 39.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

