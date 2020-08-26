Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.70

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) open the trading on August 25, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 0.46% to $185.97. During the day, the stock rose to $186.32 and sunk to $184.219 before settling in for the price of $185.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VRSK posted a 52-week range of $116.61-$192.40.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $162.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $160.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $178.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $160.22.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 9060 employees. It has generated 280,333 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 48,376. The stock had 6.08 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.12, operating margin was +31.88 and Pretax Margin of +21.80.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Consulting Services industry. Verisk Analytics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 91.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 20, this organization’s EVP and COO sold 27,433 shares at the rate of 186.47, making the entire transaction reach 5,115,298 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 61,502. Preceding that transaction, on May 29, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 4,500 for 170.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 769,050. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,764 in total.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.19) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +17.26 while generating a return on equity of 20.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.20% and is forecasted to reach 5.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.67% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $59.74, and its Beta score is 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 50.54.

In the same vein, VRSK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.11, a figure that is expected to reach 1.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK)

[Verisk Analytics Inc., VRSK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.56% While, its Average True Range was 2.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.69% that was lower than 24.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.