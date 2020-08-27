Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.70M

By Zach King
Top Picks

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 26, 2020, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.45% to $3.08. During the day, the stock rose to $3.18 and sunk to $2.9802 before settling in for the price of $3.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGRX posted a 52-week range of $0.35-$4.77.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $271.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.61.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 50.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 1,000,000 shares at the rate of 1.75, making the entire transaction reach 1,750,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,919,925. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 04, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 25,000 for 2.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 58,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,000 in total.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -56.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in the upcoming year.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18.

In the same vein, AGRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Agile Therapeutics Inc., AGRX]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.17 million was inferior to the volume of 2.66 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.83% that was higher than 69.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

