American States Water Company (AWR) last month volatility was 2.36%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 26, 2020, American States Water Company (NYSE: AWR) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.08% to $76.43. During the day, the stock rose to $78.25 and sunk to $76.10 before settling in for the price of $78.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AWR posted a 52-week range of $65.11-$96.64.

The company of the Utilities sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $78.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $82.36.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 841 employees. It has generated 563,459 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 99,866. The stock had 5.14 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.51, operating margin was +26.76 and Pretax Margin of +23.00.

American States Water Company (AWR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water industry. American States Water Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 73.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 01, this organization’s Vice President sold 400 shares at the rate of 82.00, making the entire transaction reach 32,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,607. Preceding that transaction, on May 01, Company’s Vice President sold 400 for 78.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 31,428. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,007 in total.

American States Water Company (AWR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.69) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +17.72 while generating a return on equity of 14.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

American States Water Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American States Water Company (NYSE: AWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American States Water Company (AWR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.51, and its Beta score is -0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.94.

In the same vein, AWR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American States Water Company (AWR)

Going through the that latest performance of [American States Water Company, AWR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.42 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.27 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.17% While, its Average True Range was 1.82.

Raw Stochastic average of American States Water Company (AWR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.48% that was lower than 29.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.