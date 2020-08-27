Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) is predicted to post EPS of -0.21 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) started the day on August 26, 2020, with a price decrease of -2.73% at $11.04. During the day, the stock rose to $11.42 and sunk to $10.441 before settling in for the price of $11.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATOM posted a 52-week range of $2.53-$12.94.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $221.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.06.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 17 employees. It has generated 31,353 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -782,353. The stock had 5.76 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.53, operating margin was -2556.29 and Pretax Margin of -2495.31.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. Atomera Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.50%, in contrast to 24.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 01, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 2,295 shares at the rate of 8.58, making the entire transaction reach 19,691 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 148,861. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s See Remarks sold 635 for 8.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,448. This particular insider is now the holder of 98,651 in total.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -2495.31 while generating a return on equity of -84.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atomera Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.79 in the upcoming year.

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atomera Incorporated (ATOM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 442.70.

In the same vein, ATOM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.80, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atomera Incorporated (ATOM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.0 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.34 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.13% that was lower than 84.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.