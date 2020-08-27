Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) EPS growth this year is -81.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) started the day on August 26, 2020, with a price decrease of -4.07% at $39.39. During the day, the stock rose to $41.36 and sunk to $39.33 before settling in for the price of $41.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FANG posted a 52-week range of $14.55-$105.95.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 51.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -81.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $157.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $156.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.97.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 712 workers. It has generated 5,567,416 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 337,079. The stock had 7.45 Receivables turnover and 0.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.19, operating margin was +37.46 and Pretax Margin of +9.13.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 94.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 19, this organization’s CFO & Exec. VP – Bus Dev bought 1,800 shares at the rate of 46.92, making the entire transaction reach 84,456 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 53,930. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 19, Company’s CFO & Exec. VP – Bus Dev bought 4,750 for 17.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 81,839. This particular insider is now the holder of 52,130 in total.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +6.05 while generating a return on equity of 1.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -81.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.46.

In the same vein, FANG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -18.76, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.97 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.48 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.40% While, its Average True Range was 1.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.56% that was lower than 78.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

