Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) volume hits 1.14 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) open the trading on August 26, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.18% to $6.77. During the day, the stock rose to $7.09 and sunk to $6.63 before settling in for the price of $7.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GPMT posted a 52-week range of $1.74-$18.97.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $381.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.99.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +92.31, operating margin was +28.37 and Pretax Margin of +28.37.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 71.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 23, this organization’s President and CEO sold 13,806 shares at the rate of 7.17, making the entire transaction reach 99,040 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 265,056. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 23, Company’s Secretary sold 1,532 for 7.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,977. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,798 in total.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.25) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +28.37 while generating a return on equity of 7.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in the upcoming year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.55.

In the same vein, GPMT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)

[Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., GPMT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.19% that was lower than 102.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

