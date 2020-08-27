Griffon Corporation (GFF) Moves 3.56% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on August 26, 2020, Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.56% to $23.54. During the day, the stock rose to $24.17 and sunk to $22.45 before settling in for the price of $22.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFF posted a 52-week range of $9.15-$27.53.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 2.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 212.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 256.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.59.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 7300 workers. It has generated 302,642 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 6,250. The stock had 5.72 Receivables turnover and 1.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.00, operating margin was +5.96 and Pretax Margin of +3.27.

Griffon Corporation (GFF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Tools & Accessories industry. Griffon Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 60.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 21, this organization’s Chairman of the Board and CEO sold 500,000 shares at the rate of 21.50, making the entire transaction reach 10,750,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,962,721. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 27, Company’s Director bought 4,075 for 12.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 48,961. This particular insider is now the holder of 29,403 in total.

Griffon Corporation (GFF) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.23) by $0.36. This company achieved a net margin of +2.07 while generating a return on equity of 9.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Griffon Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 256.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.41% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 212.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Griffon Corporation (GFF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.76, and its Beta score is 2.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.89.

In the same vein, GFF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Griffon Corporation (GFF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Griffon Corporation, GFF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.57 million was better the volume of 0.29 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.01% While, its Average True Range was 1.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Griffon Corporation (GFF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.09% that was lower than 63.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.