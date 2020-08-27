Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) PE Ratio stood at $20.97: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on August 26, 2020, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) started slowly as it slid -0.03% to $156.00. During the day, the stock rose to $156.76 and sunk to $155.48 before settling in for the price of $156.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KMB posted a 52-week range of $110.66-$160.16.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $340.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $339.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $53.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $148.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $140.15.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 40000 employees. It has generated 461,250 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 53,925. The stock had 8.34 Receivables turnover and 1.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.96, operating margin was +17.86 and Pretax Margin of +14.36.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 74.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 30, this organization’s President, Asia Pacific sold 8,663 shares at the rate of 151.38, making the entire transaction reach 1,311,412 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,491. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 24, Company’s President, KCNA sold 11,715 for 148.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,733,820. This particular insider is now the holder of 33,058 in total.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $2.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.8) by $0.4. This company achieved a net margin of +11.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.90% and is forecasted to reach 7.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.97, and its Beta score is 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 38.42.

In the same vein, KMB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.44, a figure that is expected to reach 1.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Kimberly-Clark Corporation, KMB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.1 million was lower the volume of 1.89 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.30% While, its Average True Range was 1.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 11.57% that was lower than 17.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.