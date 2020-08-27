Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.81M

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) started the day on August 26, 2020, with a price decrease of -4.29% at $6.03. During the day, the stock rose to $6.32 and sunk to $6.03 before settling in for the price of $6.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MGY posted a 52-week range of $3.23-$13.28.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -82.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.74.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 45 employees. It has generated 20,803,156 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,115,467. The stock had 7.61 Receivables turnover and 0.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.82, operating margin was +13.67 and Pretax Margin of +10.66.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 26, this organization’s Chairman, President & CEO bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 5.53, making the entire transaction reach 55,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,906,585. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 25, Company’s Chairman, President & CEO bought 14,700 for 5.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 82,737. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,896,585 in total.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.36 while generating a return on equity of 2.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -82.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in the upcoming year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.63.

In the same vein, MGY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.06 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.12 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.31% that was lower than 86.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

