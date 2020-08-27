Okta Inc. (OKTA) surge 9.18% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) started the day on August 26, 2020, with a price increase of 6.97% at $224.14. During the day, the stock rose to $226.08 and sunk to $215.50 before settling in for the price of $209.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OKTA posted a 52-week range of $88.66-$226.89.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 70.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -52.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $122.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $207.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $155.31.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2379 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 260,706 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -92,933. The stock had 5.22 Receivables turnover and 0.42 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +72.80, operating margin was -31.12 and Pretax Margin of -35.89.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Okta Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 84.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 10, this organization’s See Remarks sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 200.13, making the entire transaction reach 10,006,336 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,932. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 30, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 219.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,194,478. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,270 in total.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -35.65 while generating a return on equity of -63.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Okta Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -52.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -22.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Okta Inc. (OKTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 43.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 493.62.

In the same vein, OKTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.79, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Okta Inc. (OKTA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.21 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.86 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.31% While, its Average True Range was 9.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Okta Inc. (OKTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.16% that was higher than 42.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

