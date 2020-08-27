Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) last week performance was 4.77%

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 26, 2020, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC) set off with pace as it heaved 1.20% to $10.98. During the day, the stock rose to $11.20 and sunk to $10.83 before settling in for the price of $10.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HCAC posted a 52-week range of $9.21-$12.40.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $412.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.33.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 23, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 125,111 shares at the rate of 12.23, making the entire transaction reach 1,530,108 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,984,865. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 22, Company’s 10% Owner sold 28,855 for 11.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 321,241. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,109,976 in total.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 0.78.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37.

In the same vein, HCAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01.

Technical Analysis of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, HCAC]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.8 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.42 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.98% that was higher than 22.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

