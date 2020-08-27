Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) volume hits 1.0 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Zach King
As on August 26, 2020, Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) started slowly as it slid -6.45% to $0.54. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6075 and sunk to $0.532 before settling in for the price of $0.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLUB posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$3.00.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5309, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0899.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1900 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 50,735 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,017. The stock had 154.81 Receivables turnover and 0.88 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.12, operating margin was +0.27 and Pretax Margin of -4.09.

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Leisure industry. Town Sports International Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.20%, in contrast to 47.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 23, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,037 shares at the rate of 0.78, making the entire transaction reach 1,589 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 75,652. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 22, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,683 for 2.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,244. This particular insider is now the holder of 77,689 in total.

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2019, the company posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -3.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.23.

In the same vein, CLUB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.70.

Technical Analysis of Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Town Sports International Holdings Inc., CLUB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.14 million was better the volume of 1.01 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.1203.

Raw Stochastic average of Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 207.01% that was higher than 167.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

