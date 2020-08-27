TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.09M

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) open the trading on August 26, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.01% to $11.78. During the day, the stock rose to $12.07 and sunk to $11.77 before settling in for the price of $11.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTMI posted a 52-week range of $8.06-$16.25.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -70.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.39.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 25700 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 104,642 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,607. The stock had 3.36 Receivables turnover and 0.77 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.14, operating margin was +4.99 and Pretax Margin of +1.72.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronic Components industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 30, this organization’s Director sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 11.50, making the entire transaction reach 230,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 99,700. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 22, Company’s VP, Corporate Controller sold 2,839 for 10.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 31,172. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,564 in total.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.14) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +1.54 while generating a return on equity of 3.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -70.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.59, and its Beta score is 1.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.51. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.11.

In the same vein, TTMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI)

[TTM Technologies Inc., TTMI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.66% that was lower than 45.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.