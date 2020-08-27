Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) average volume reaches $1.76M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

By Zach King
Top Picks

As on August 26, 2020, Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) started slowly as it slid -2.05% to $8.59. During the day, the stock rose to $9.28 and sunk to $8.50 before settling in for the price of $8.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WRTC posted a 52-week range of $3.07-$14.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -105.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $319.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.76.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 19 employees. It has generated 36,673 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -438,184. The stock had 6.98 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.72, operating margin was -1236.19 and Pretax Margin of -1194.83.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. Wrap Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.60%, in contrast to 18.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 03, this organization’s CFO, SECRETARY AND TREASURER sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 10.04, making the entire transaction reach 60,240 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 69,503. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 01, Company’s CFO, SECRETARY AND TREASURER sold 6,000 for 10.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 63,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 75,503 in total.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1194.83 while generating a return on equity of -52.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wrap Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -105.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in the upcoming year.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 159.65.

In the same vein, WRTC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Wrap Technologies Inc., WRTC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.13 million was better the volume of 0.86 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.93% that was lower than 119.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Recent Articles

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) recent quarterly performance of 3.07% is not showing the real picture

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) open the trading on August 26, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.35% to $61.45....
Read more

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) is -4.48% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 26, 2020, Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) performance over the last week is recorded -2.58%

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Globalstar Inc. (AMEX: GSAT) established initial surge of 4.12% at $0.34, as the Stock market unbolted on August 26, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.66M

Top Picks Zach King - 0
As on August 26, 2020, GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.08% to $4.69. During the day, the...
Read more

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.81M

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) started the day on August 26, 2020, with a price decrease of -4.29% at $6.03. During the...
Read more

Related Stories

Top Picks

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.66M

Zach King - 0
As on August 26, 2020, GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.08% to $4.69. During the day, the...
Read more
Top Picks

Energy Transfer LP (ET) return on Assets touches 3.80: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Zach King - 0
Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) flaunted slowness of -1.67% at $6.46, as the Stock market unbolted on August 26, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more
Top Picks

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) EPS is poised to hit 0.07 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Zach King - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 26, 2020, MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) set off with pace as it heaved 0.33%...
Read more
Top Picks

Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) volume hits 1.32 million: A New Opening for Investors

Zach King - 0
Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) started the day on August 26, 2020, with a price increase of 1.61% at $12.02. During the day, the...
Read more
Top Picks

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) average volume reaches $5.74M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Zach King - 0
Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) open the trading on August 26, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 0.81% to $125.52. During the day,...
Read more
Top Picks

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) Moves -5.48% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Zach King - 0
As on August 26, 2020, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) started slowly as it slid -5.48% to $2.07. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com