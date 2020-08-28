1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) surge 3.58% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) started the day on August 27, 2020, with a price increase of 4.49% at $30.98. During the day, the stock rose to $31.645 and sunk to $30.02 before settling in for the price of $29.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLWS posted a 52-week range of $11.15-$31.09.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.79.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4095 employees. It has generated 304,914 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 8,490. The stock had 98.67 Receivables turnover and 2.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.74, operating margin was +3.61 and Pretax Margin of +3.44.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 79.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s Director sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 13.61, making the entire transaction reach 40,830 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 48,192. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 11, Company’s Director sold 5,363 for 13.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 69,826. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,372 in total.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.78 while generating a return on equity of 10.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $51.55, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.67.

In the same vein, FLWS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.84 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.72 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.29% While, its Average True Range was 1.18.

Raw Stochastic average of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.49% that was lower than 53.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.