Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) EPS is poised to hit 0.22 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) open the trading on August 27, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 1.52% to $27.35. During the day, the stock rose to $27.47 and sunk to $26.94 before settling in for the price of $26.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATUS posted a 52-week range of $15.95-$31.78.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 712.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $587.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $280.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.55.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 10700 workers. It has generated 912,230 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 12,985. The stock had 20.99 Receivables turnover and 0.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.00, operating margin was +19.43 and Pretax Margin of +1.92.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Altice USA Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 62.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 05, this organization’s President & COO sold 37,417 shares at the rate of 28.51, making the entire transaction reach 1,066,759 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,881,853. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 04, Company’s President & COO sold 468,772 for 27.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,891,230. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,919,270 in total.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.15) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +1.42 while generating a return on equity of 4.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 712.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in the upcoming year.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.62.

In the same vein, ATUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

[Altice USA Inc., ATUS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.47% that was lower than 32.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

