Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) volume hits 1.04 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) flaunted slowness of -3.83% at $12.54, as the Stock market unbolted on August 27, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $13.08 and sunk to $12.37 before settling in for the price of $13.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMKR posted a 52-week range of $5.40-$15.80.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $241.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $231.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.44.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 29650 employees. It has generated 136,683 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,077. The stock had 5.15 Receivables turnover and 0.88 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.03, operating margin was +5.67 and Pretax Margin of +3.94.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Amkor Technology Inc. industry. Amkor Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.20%, in contrast to 40.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 20, this organization’s CFO sold 4,500 shares at the rate of 13.17, making the entire transaction reach 59,265 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,219. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28, Company’s CFO sold 50,000 for 15.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 770,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,219 in total.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +2.98 while generating a return on equity of 6.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.09, and its Beta score is 1.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.19.

In the same vein, AMKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Amkor Technology Inc., AMKR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.43 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.80% that was lower than 56.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

