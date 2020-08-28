Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) EPS is poised to hit 0.22 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 27, 2020, Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.07% to $13.60. During the day, the stock rose to $13.765 and sunk to $13.355 before settling in for the price of $13.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHNG posted a 52-week range of $6.18-$17.57.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -101.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $320.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $288.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.69.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Change Healthcare Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 58.14% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10, this organization’s EVP & CFO bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 12.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,200,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 140,000.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.15) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -101.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.52 in the upcoming year.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.86.

In the same vein, CHNG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Change Healthcare Inc., CHNG]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.89 million was inferior to the volume of 5.67 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.14% that was lower than 52.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

