CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) 14-day ATR is 0.54: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) flaunted slowness of -5.34% at $6.12, as the Stock market unbolted on August 27, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $6.4426 and sunk to $5.81 before settling in for the price of $6.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CBAY posted a 52-week range of $1.21-$7.09.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $68.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $426.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.87.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. industry. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.62%, in contrast to 86.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 10, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 4.30, making the entire transaction reach 21,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 120,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 23, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 3,100 for 5.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,205. This particular insider is now the holder of 115,000 in total.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.24) by $0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -57.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.99 in the upcoming year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 18.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.54.

In the same vein, CBAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., CBAY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.02 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 114.09% that was lower than 168.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

