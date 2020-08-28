Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) EPS is poised to hit -0.10 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) started the day on August 27, 2020, with a price increase of 25.37% at $2.57. During the day, the stock rose to $2.69 and sunk to $2.08 before settling in for the price of $2.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DGLY posted a 52-week range of $0.64-$7.10.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -9.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $68.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.69.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 119 workers. It has generated 87,743 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -84,082. The stock had 5.35 Receivables turnover and 0.90 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.96, operating margin was -115.24 and Pretax Margin of -95.83.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. Digital Ally Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.20%, in contrast to 7.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09, this organization’s CFO, Treasurer & Secretary sold 110,000 shares at the rate of 7.04, making the entire transaction reach 774,125 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 863,984.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -95.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Digital Ally Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.16.

In the same vein, DGLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.70, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.11 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.21 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 134.95% that was lower than 205.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

