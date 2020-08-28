Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) is predicted to post EPS of 1.42 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) started the day on August 27, 2020, with a price decrease of -2.51% at $95.61. During the day, the stock rose to $99.12 and sunk to $95.42 before settling in for the price of $98.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KEYS posted a 52-week range of $77.93-$110.00.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 276.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $187.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $186.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $99.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $98.46.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 13700 employees. It has generated 316,397 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 45,662. The stock had 6.51 Receivables turnover and 0.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +59.49, operating margin was +16.48 and Pretax Margin of +16.62.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. Keysight Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 90.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 22, this organization’s President, CEO & Chairman BOD sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 105.68, making the entire transaction reach 3,170,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 266,975. Preceding that transaction, on May 28, Company’s Director sold 2,438 for 102.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 248,676. This particular insider is now the holder of 42,160 in total.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +14.43 while generating a return on equity of 22.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 12.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 276.40% and is forecasted to reach 5.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.02, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.99.

In the same vein, KEYS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.08, a figure that is expected to reach 1.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.65 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.87 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.53% While, its Average True Range was 3.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.67% that was higher than 36.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.