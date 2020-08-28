Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) return on Assets touches -1.32: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE: PANW) started the day on August 27, 2020, with a price decrease of -3.06% at $255.37. During the day, the stock rose to $263.00 and sunk to $252.11 before settling in for the price of $263.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PANW posted a 52-week range of $125.47-$275.03.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 37.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $96.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $248.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $222.96.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 8049 workers. It has generated 413,402 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -11,677. The stock had 5.52 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +72.12, operating margin was -1.62 and Pretax Margin of -2.57.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 85.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 05, this organization’s Director sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 259.16, making the entire transaction reach 6,479,050 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 197,469. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 03, Company’s EVP, Chief Technology Officer sold 12,000 for 254.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,051,933. This particular insider is now the holder of 936,534 in total.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2020, the organization reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.39) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -2.82 while generating a return on equity of -6.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.00% and is forecasted to reach 5.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.85% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE: PANW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.72.

In the same vein, PANW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.36, a figure that is expected to reach 1.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE: PANW), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.77 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.35% While, its Average True Range was 7.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.68% that was lower than 30.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.