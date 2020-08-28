Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) 20 Days SMA touch 0.05%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 27, 2020, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SSPK) set off with pace as it heaved 0.39% to $10.09. During the day, the stock rose to $10.0891 and sunk to $10.0876 before settling in for the price of $10.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSPK posted a 52-week range of $9.51-$10.57.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $315.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.10.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 9.88, making the entire transaction reach 494,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,021,028. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 28, Company’s 10% Owner sold 75,000 for 9.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 741,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,498,500 in total.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 48.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SSPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05.

In the same vein, SSPK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03.

Technical Analysis of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., SSPK]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.31 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.13 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.66% that was lower than 5.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.