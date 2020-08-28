The key reasons why American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is -32.42% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) established initial surge of 1.87% at $7.61, as the Stock market unbolted on August 27, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $7.745 and sunk to $7.47 before settling in for the price of $7.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXL posted a 52-week range of $2.50-$11.26.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -34.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -737.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $113.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $891.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.37.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 20000 employees. It has generated 326,545 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -24,225. The stock had 7.19 Receivables turnover and 0.92 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.26, operating margin was +6.68 and Pretax Margin of -8.16.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. industry. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 96.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 4.68, making the entire transaction reach 46,846 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 76,268. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 06, Company’s Director bought 30,000 for 5.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 171,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 38,711 in total.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -7.42 while generating a return on equity of -39.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 101.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -737.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.64% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -34.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.36.

In the same vein, AXL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -11.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., AXL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.21 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 54.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.05% that was lower than 100.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

