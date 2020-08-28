The key reasons why Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) is -34.08% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 27, 2020, Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.92% to $60.40. During the day, the stock rose to $61.05 and sunk to $59.42 before settling in for the price of $60.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRUS posted a 52-week range of $47.04-$91.63.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $58.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $63.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $70.29.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1443 employees. It has generated 887,820 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 110,532. The stock had 9.33 Receivables turnover and 0.87 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.62, operating margin was +15.25 and Pretax Margin of +14.15.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Cirrus Logic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 89.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 06, this organization’s Director bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 65.54, making the entire transaction reach 196,606 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 04, Company’s Director sold 625 for 73.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 46,244. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,656 in total.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +12.45 while generating a return on equity of 13.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 60.40 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.05, and its Beta score is 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.44.

In the same vein, CRUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.87, a figure that is expected to reach 0.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cirrus Logic Inc., CRUS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.48 million was inferior to the volume of 0.85 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.24% While, its Average True Range was 1.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.49% that was lower than 46.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.