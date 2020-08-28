Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is predicted to post EPS of 0.51 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Steve Mayer
Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) started the day on August 27, 2020, with a price increase of 4.70% at $14.48. During the day, the stock rose to $15.17 and sunk to $13.79 before settling in for the price of $13.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TUP posted a 52-week range of $1.15-$16.94.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -7.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -43.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -93.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $712.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.31.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 11300 employees. It has generated 159,106 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,097. The stock had 10.44 Receivables turnover and 1.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +66.20, operating margin was +10.61 and Pretax Margin of +5.75.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.90%, in contrast to 77.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 01, this organization’s EVP and CFO bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 3.00, making the entire transaction reach 59,990 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 87,829. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 09, Company’s Director sold 4,424 for 7.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,401. This particular insider is now the holder of 35,374 in total.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by $0.7. This company achieved a net margin of +0.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -93.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -43.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.61.

In the same vein, TUP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.28 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.83% that was lower than 168.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

