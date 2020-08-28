Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) Moves -0.06% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Zach King
As on August 27, 2020, Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: VAR) started slowly as it slid -0.06% to $172.15. During the day, the stock rose to $172.48 and sunk to $172.04 before settling in for the price of $172.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VAR posted a 52-week range of $89.62-$176.19.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 1.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $143.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $131.02.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 10062 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 320,503 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 29,010. The stock had 2.92 Receivables turnover and 0.88 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.32, operating margin was +15.49 and Pretax Margin of +13.05.

Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 95.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 21, this organization’s President and CEO sold 38,907 shares at the rate of 172.63, making the entire transaction reach 6,716,333 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 82,564. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 14, Company’s Pres. Proton Solutions, CGO sold 400 for 173.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 69,271. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,118 in total.

Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.52) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +9.05 while generating a return on equity of 17.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.10% and is forecasted to reach 5.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: VAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $60.45, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 58.94.

In the same vein, VAR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.85, a figure that is expected to reach 1.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Varian Medical Systems Inc., VAR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.55 million was better the volume of 0.98 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.82% While, its Average True Range was 1.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.55% that was lower than 47.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

