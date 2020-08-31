No matter how cynical the overall market is Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) performance over the last week is recorded 12.31%

As on August 28, 2020, Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE: GRAF) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.48% to $19.70. During the day, the stock rose to $21.20 and sunk to $19.07 before settling in for the price of $18.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRAF posted a 52-week range of $9.87-$24.35.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -439.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $318.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.82.

Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. Graf Industrial Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.86%, in contrast to 96.21% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 02, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 3,181,052 shares at the rate of 17.72, making the entire transaction reach 56,367,431 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 747,118.

Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -6.22.

Graf Industrial Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -439.60%.

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE: GRAF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.32.

In the same vein, GRAF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.52.

Technical Analysis of Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Graf Industrial Corp., GRAF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.93 million was better the volume of 0.47 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.94% While, its Average True Range was 1.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.33% that was lower than 113.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.