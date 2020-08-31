Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.09

As on August 28, 2020, Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 28.28% to $5.08. During the day, the stock rose to $6.50 and sunk to $4.45 before settling in for the price of $3.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NSYS posted a 52-week range of $2.52-$7.46.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -849.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.08.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 687 employees. It has generated 148,384 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,566. The stock had 4.41 Receivables turnover and 1.92 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.81, operating margin was +0.19 and Pretax Margin of -0.70.

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Nortech Systems Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 64.35%, in contrast to 3.30% institutional ownership.

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1.06 while generating a return on equity of -5.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nortech Systems Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -849.30%.

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.24, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.19.

In the same vein, NSYS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.26.

Technical Analysis of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nortech Systems Incorporated, NSYS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.82 million was better the volume of 0.16 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 111.03% that was higher than 89.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.