Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) EPS growth this year is -257.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 28, 2020, Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) set off with pace as it heaved 11.48% to $16.02. During the day, the stock rose to $16.98 and sunk to $13.95 before settling in for the price of $14.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PASG posted a 52-week range of $8.09-$38.23.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -257.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $653.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.55.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Passage Bio Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.20%, in contrast to 80.70% institutional ownership.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.57) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -257.30% and is forecasted to reach -3.14 in the upcoming year.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Passage Bio Inc. (PASG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 26.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.51.

Technical Analysis of Passage Bio Inc. (PASG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Passage Bio Inc., PASG]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.39 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.22 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.29% While, its Average True Range was 1.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.73% that was higher than 89.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

