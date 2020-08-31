Photronics Inc. (PLAB) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.25 million

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) started the day on August 28, 2020, with a price decrease of -1.28% at $10.40. During the day, the stock rose to $10.50 and sunk to $9.9775 before settling in for the price of $10.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLAB posted a 52-week range of $8.31-$16.75.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $690.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.31.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1775 employees. It has generated 310,231 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 16,785. The stock had 4.19 Receivables turnover and 0.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.94, operating margin was +9.47 and Pretax Margin of +9.21.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. Photronics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 95.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 10, this organization’s EVP, CAO,General Counsel & Sec sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 11.81, making the entire transaction reach 59,050 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 89,253. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 01, Company’s EVP, Chief Technology Officer sold 12,870 for 11.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 141,777. This particular insider is now the holder of 119,733 in total.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2020, the organization reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.15) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.41 while generating a return on equity of 3.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Photronics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -15.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Photronics Inc. (PLAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.53, and its Beta score is 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.81.

In the same vein, PLAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.56, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Photronics Inc. (PLAB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.68 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.57 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Photronics Inc. (PLAB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.04% that was lower than 48.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.