Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) last month volatility was 10.38%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) open the trading on August 28, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 16.57% to $6.19. During the day, the stock rose to $6.29 and sunk to $5.41 before settling in for the price of $5.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SURF posted a 52-week range of $1.15-$7.66.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -495.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $211.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.48.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 49 employees. It has generated 313,469 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,118,143. The stock had 46.62 Receivables turnover and 0.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -373.48 and Pretax Margin of -356.70.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Surface Oncology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 68.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 420,000 shares at the rate of 3.66, making the entire transaction reach 1,535,562 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,892,877. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 05, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,000 for 3.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 16,150. This particular insider is now the holder of 262,000 in total.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.48) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -356.70 while generating a return on equity of -68.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -495.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.65 in the upcoming year.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.38.

In the same vein, SURF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.89, a figure that is expected to reach -0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)

[Surface Oncology Inc., SURF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 101.39% that was lower than 134.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.