Sysco Corporation (SYY) EPS growth this year is -87.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) started the day on August 28, 2020, with a price increase of 3.10% at $61.89. During the day, the stock rose to $62.00 and sunk to $60.06 before settling in for the price of $60.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYY posted a 52-week range of $26.00-$85.98.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 1.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -87.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $508.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $507.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $55.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $63.37.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 57000 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.38, operating margin was +2.25 and Pretax Margin of +0.55.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Food Distribution Industry. Sysco Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 82.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 24, this organization’s EVP sold 1,134 shares at the rate of 57.95, making the entire transaction reach 65,715 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,403. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s Director bought 103,700 for 51.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,370,726. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,375,303 in total.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +0.41 while generating a return on equity of 11.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -87.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -18.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sysco Corporation (SYY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.94. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $156.68, and its Beta score is 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 726.84.

In the same vein, SYY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.40, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sysco Corporation (SYY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.38 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.63 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.46% While, its Average True Range was 2.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Sysco Corporation (SYY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.03% that was lower than 52.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.