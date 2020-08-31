TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) went up 0.33% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) started the day on August 28, 2020, with a price increase of 0.33% at $39.18. During the day, the stock rose to $39.44 and sunk to $38.79 before settling in for the price of $39.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMTD posted a 52-week range of $27.70-$53.99.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 14.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $541.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $492.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.29.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9226 employees. It has generated 651,637 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 239,324. The stock had 0.25 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +91.98, operating margin was +47.47 and Pretax Margin of +48.72.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 87.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09, this organization’s Director sold 9,683 shares at the rate of 44.00, making the entire transaction reach 426,052 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 94,113. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 30, Company’s Director sold 9,000 for 40.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 360,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 103,760 in total.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.85) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +36.73 while generating a return on equity of 26.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.65 in the upcoming year.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.97, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.78.

In the same vein, AMTD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.57, a figure that is expected to reach 0.91 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.56 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.32 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.

Raw Stochastic average of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.02% that was lower than 46.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.