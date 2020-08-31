The key reasons why Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) is -51.51% away from 52-week high?

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) started the day on August 28, 2020, with a price increase of 6.32% at $31.45. During the day, the stock rose to $31.77 and sunk to $29.66 before settling in for the price of $29.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FUN posted a 52-week range of $13.00-$64.86.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 47.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.45.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2600 employees. It has generated 567,279 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 66,293. The stock had 25.74 Receivables turnover and 0.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.34, operating margin was +21.27 and Pretax Margin of +14.59.

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Leisure Industry. Cedar Fair L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 49.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 11, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 28.50, making the entire transaction reach 142,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,308. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 11, Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 3,660 for 27.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,028. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,153 in total.

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$2.12) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +11.69 while generating a return on equity of 2,903.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair L.P.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 47.50% and is forecasted to reach -1.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.74% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.63.

In the same vein, FUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.79, a figure that is expected to reach -1.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.72 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.91 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.81% While, its Average True Range was 1.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.09% that was lower than 63.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.