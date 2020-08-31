The key reasons why Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) is -69.16% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 28, 2020, Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.23% to $1.61. During the day, the stock rose to $1.6899 and sunk to $1.56 before settling in for the price of $1.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ETM posted a 52-week range of $0.75-$5.22.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 31.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -45.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $134.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $222.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5098, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.6812.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 4144 employees. It has generated 359,539 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -101,403. The stock had 4.13 Receivables turnover and 0.38 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.03, operating margin was +18.37 and Pretax Margin of -25.71.

Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry. Entercom Communications Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 57.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19, this organization’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 25,927 shares at the rate of 1.62, making the entire transaction reach 41,927 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,233,124. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18, Company’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 43,698 for 1.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 72,805. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,207,197 in total.

Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.22) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -28.20 while generating a return on equity of -37.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Entercom Communications Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in the upcoming year.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.66.

In the same vein, ETM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.82, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Entercom Communications Corp., ETM]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.76 million was inferior to the volume of 1.53 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.1329.

Raw Stochastic average of Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.93% that was lower than 117.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.