Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) is 2.94% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) established initial surge of 7.79% at $25.88, as the Stock market unbolted on August 28, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $25.93 and sunk to $24.16 before settling in for the price of $24.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UCTT posted a 52-week range of $11.20-$31.10.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 15.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -123.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $969.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.71.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 4400 workers. It has generated 242,318 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,136. The stock had 9.71 Receivables turnover and 1.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.57, operating margin was +3.16 and Pretax Margin of +0.22.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. industry. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.20%, in contrast to 92.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 04, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer & SVP sold 3,413 shares at the rate of 30.00, making the entire transaction reach 102,390 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,390. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 03, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer & SVP sold 2,000 for 30.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 61,320. This particular insider is now the holder of 43,803 in total.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.47) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -0.88 while generating a return on equity of -2.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -123.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -21.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $51.05, and its Beta score is 1.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.56.

In the same vein, UCTT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.51, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ultra Clean Holdings Inc., UCTT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.55 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.54% While, its Average True Range was 1.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.66% that was lower than 71.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.