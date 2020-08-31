Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.52

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) flaunted slowness of -1.00% at $23.81, as the Stock market unbolted on August 28, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $24.13 and sunk to $23.33 before settling in for the price of $24.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, URBN posted a 52-week range of $12.28-$31.41.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -38.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $97.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.86.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 9600 employees. It has generated 165,991 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,004. The stock had 47.22 Receivables turnover and 1.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.49, operating margin was +6.54 and Pretax Margin of +6.02.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Urban Outfitters Inc. industry. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.80%, in contrast to 75.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 11,403 shares at the rate of 25.00, making the entire transaction reach 285,075 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,523. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11, Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 11,501 for 20.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 230,020. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,926 in total.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.4) by $0.75. This company achieved a net margin of +4.22 while generating a return on equity of 11.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -38.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.31% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 41.62.

In the same vein, URBN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Urban Outfitters Inc., URBN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.44 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.25% While, its Average True Range was 1.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.92% that was higher than 79.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.