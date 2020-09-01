American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.31

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE: AEP) established initial surge of 0.61% at $78.83, as the Stock market unbolted on August 31, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $80.24 and sunk to $77.78 before settling in for the price of $78.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEP posted a 52-week range of $65.14-$104.97.

The Utilities sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -1.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $495.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $495.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $83.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $87.75.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 17408 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 892,440 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 110,357. The stock had 8.56 Receivables turnover and 0.21 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.47, operating margin was +17.52 and Pretax Margin of +11.81.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the American Electric Power Company Inc. industry. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 76.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 04, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 2,244 shares at the rate of 81.19, making the entire transaction reach 182,190 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,009. Preceding that transaction, on May 04, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 2,777 for 81.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 225,465. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,337 in total.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.06) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +12.37 while generating a return on equity of 9.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.10% and is forecasted to reach 4.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.63% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE: AEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.53, and its Beta score is 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.32.

In the same vein, AEP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.84, a figure that is expected to reach 1.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [American Electric Power Company Inc., AEP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.34 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.97% While, its Average True Range was 1.76.

Raw Stochastic average of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.60% that was lower than 27.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.