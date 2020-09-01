C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) is 11.42% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on August 31, 2020, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) started slowly as it slid -0.44% to $98.30. During the day, the stock rose to $99.67 and sunk to $97.80 before settling in for the price of $98.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHRW posted a 52-week range of $56.94-$99.22.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 2.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $135.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $133.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $88.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $77.75.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 15338 workers. It has generated 992,384 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 37,400. The stock had 6.91 Receivables turnover and 3.38 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.41, operating margin was +5.16 and Pretax Margin of +4.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 97.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 25, this organization’s President, Global Forwarding sold 4,458 shares at the rate of 97.14, making the entire transaction reach 433,059 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,238. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 19, Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 31,199 for 95.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,976,771. This particular insider is now the holder of 60,276 in total.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.6) by $0.46. This company achieved a net margin of +3.77 while generating a return on equity of 35.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.63, and its Beta score is 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.84.

In the same vein, CHRW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CHRW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.37 million was lower the volume of 1.84 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.56% While, its Average True Range was 1.72.

Raw Stochastic average of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 8.35% that was lower than 27.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.