Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) went down -1.56% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) started the day on August 31, 2020, with a price decrease of -1.56% at $84.08. During the day, the stock rose to $85.555 and sunk to $84.01 before settling in for the price of $85.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FBHS posted a 52-week range of $33.90-$86.47.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 7.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $138.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $137.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $73.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $62.83.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 24700 employees. It has generated 233,385 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,486. The stock had 9.64 Receivables turnover and 0.94 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.82, operating margin was +13.02 and Pretax Margin of +9.98.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Industry. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 89.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19, this organization’s Executive Chairman sold 32,744 shares at the rate of 84.03, making the entire transaction reach 2,751,616 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 233,511. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18, Company’s Executive Chairman sold 37,256 for 85.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,168,835. This particular insider is now the holder of 233,511 in total.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.59) by $0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +7.49 while generating a return on equity of 18.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.18, and its Beta score is 1.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.43.

In the same vein, FBHS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.09, a figure that is expected to reach 1.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.08 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.41% While, its Average True Range was 1.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 54.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.58% that was lower than 47.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

