Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 14-day ATR is 1.80: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) flaunted slowness of -0.46% at $94.44, as the Stock market unbolted on August 31, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $96.00 and sunk to $93.69 before settling in for the price of $94.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GPC posted a 52-week range of $49.68-$108.58.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $140.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $90.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $88.72.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 55000 employees. It has generated 352,587 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 11,292. The stock had 7.56 Receivables turnover and 1.42 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.18, operating margin was +5.83 and Pretax Margin of +4.28.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Genuine Parts Company industry. Genuine Parts Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 79.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 23, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 55.23, making the entire transaction reach 276,150 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 627,213. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 05, Company’s President-Motion Industries sold 1,000 for 107.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 107,220. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,188 in total.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.93) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +3.20 while generating a return on equity of 17.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.90% and is forecasted to reach 5.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genuine Parts Company (GPC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.29.

In the same vein, GPC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, a figure that is expected to reach 1.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Genuine Parts Company, GPC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.94 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.80% While, its Average True Range was 1.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Genuine Parts Company (GPC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 51.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.38% that was lower than 35.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.